Attempted Suicide Attack Thwarted at Popular Mobilization Forces HQ

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a bomber wearing an explosive belt attempted to breach the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the PMF headquarters guards foiled an attack by the assailant who aimed to detonate the explosive belt within the Security and Discipline Directorate at the Saladin Operations Command in Tikrit.

The terrorist was killed, and no casualties were reported.

The source said that the PMF tightened the measures at all locations in Saladin.

Notably, the incident marks the first suicide attack in the governorates after years of relative calm.