Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Attacks on US bases in Iraq will ramp up, Iranian newspaper says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-04T13:39:40+0000
Attacks on US bases in Iraq will ramp up, Iranian newspaper says

Shafaq News / Iranian newspaper Kayhan said that rocket attacks in Iraq will ramp up in the coming days.

The newspaper described the latest rocket attack on US military sites at Ain Asad Air Base, as a "humiliation" of the United States, according to what was reported by "Iran International" website. 

The newspaper claimed that three people were killed in the attack, while reports confirmed that only one civilian died of cardiac arrest.

Kayhan added in an article published in this regard, that the Revolutionary Guard, through its famous attack on the American base, paved the way for more attacks on American forces.

related

Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Date: 2021-02-11 10:58:07
Turkey notified Iraq of the Military operation in Kurdistan, Turkish official says

Al-Fayyad on U.S. Treasury sanctions: We do not care

Date: 2021-01-10 14:36:53
Al-Fayyad on U.S. Treasury sanctions: We do not care

COVID-19: 1,317 new cases and 11 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-03 13:17:39
COVID-19: 1,317 new cases and 11 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-02 14:27:23
Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq

Iraqi soldier is killed in Al-Anbar explosion

Date: 2020-07-25 12:40:10
Iraqi soldier is killed in Al-Anbar explosion

UNAMI condemns Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 09:31:52
UNAMI condemns Erbil rocket attack

Covid-19: 1852 recovery cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-29 15:18:45
Covid-19: 1852 recovery cases in Iraq today

Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections

Date: 2021-02-06 12:41:25
Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections