Attacks against power towers have "political aspect", MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense hinted at a "political aspect" for the attacks against the national power grid that escalated recently and the popular discontent it elicits.

Committee Member, MP Abbas Srout, told Shafaq News Agency, "the attacks mainly targeted power transmission towers in the western territories, Saladin, Diyala," noting, "the towers targeted are far from ISIS sites."

"I do not rule out the possibility of ISIS involvement," he said, "I suspect that those attacks have a political aspect because it directly influences power supply, which might incite public discontent."

Srout suggested "equipping the Energy Police squads stationed in remote territories with photothermic cameras."

Another lawmaker, Naeem al-Kaoud, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "targeting power transmission towers is implicitly targeting the entire government. It aims to incite the Iraqi people against the government."