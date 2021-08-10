Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Attacks against power towers have "political aspect", MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-10T15:43:01+0000
Attacks against power towers have "political aspect", MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense hinted at a "political aspect" for the attacks against the national power grid that escalated recently and the popular discontent it elicits.

Committee Member, MP Abbas Srout, told Shafaq News Agency, "the attacks mainly targeted power transmission towers in the western territories, Saladin, Diyala," noting, "the towers targeted are far from ISIS sites."

"I do not rule out the possibility of ISIS involvement," he said, "I suspect that those attacks have a political aspect because it directly influences power supply, which might incite public discontent."

Srout suggested "equipping the Energy Police squads stationed in remote territories with photothermic cameras."

Another lawmaker, Naeem al-Kaoud, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "targeting power transmission towers is implicitly targeting the entire government. It aims to incite the Iraqi people against the government."

related

Diyala COVID-19 fatalities drop to zero for the second week in a row

Date: 2021-01-11 10:17:09
Diyala COVID-19 fatalities drop to zero for the second week in a row

Security forces launch a military operation in Miqdadiya district, Diyala

Date: 2021-06-19 09:09:31
Security forces launch a military operation in Miqdadiya district, Diyala

Iraqi army thwarts an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower in Diyala

Date: 2021-07-05 19:08:48
Iraqi army thwarts an attempt to blow up a power transmission tower in Diyala

PMF and the Iraqi Army starts a security operation in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-11 05:58:14
PMF and the Iraqi Army starts a security operation in Diyala

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Al-Azirjawi assumes his duties as Director of Diyala Intelligence

Date: 2021-05-01 17:21:41
Al-Azirjawi assumes his duties as Director of Diyala Intelligence

Diyala approves establishing a new sports club in the governorate

Date: 2020-10-23 15:55:18
Diyala approves establishing a new sports club in the governorate

Al-Halbousi's party warns of "political influence" on the elections in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-06 15:07:04
Al-Halbousi's party warns of "political influence" on the elections in Diyala