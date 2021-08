Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that unidentified persons blew up two power transmission towers on the outskirts of al-Salam district, northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the towers were severely damaged, which caused a power outage in many areas.

Power transmission towers in Diyala and other governorates are frequently subjected to terrorist or sabotage acts, which is causing a massive power outage crisis in the country.