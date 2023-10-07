Attack on Maysan governor’s residence in southern Iraq raises security concerns

Shafaq News / Armed assailants unleashed a barrage of heavy gunfire on the residence of Maysan Governor Ali Douai in on Saturday.
According to local sources, the attack occurred in the Majar Al-Kabir district, south of the governorate, and resulted in damage to the governor’s house.
Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the sources revealed that the attackers, yet unidentified, targeted the governor’s home during the night, causing substantial destruction. Notably, Governor Douai does not typically employ security personnel for his residence, a practice well-known among the city’s residents.
Following the incident, the perpetrators swiftly fled the scene.
The Maysan Governorate police chief arrived promptly with a security team to investigate the attack.