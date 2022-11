Shafaq News/ At least three fighters affiliated with the anti-Ankara Kurdistan's Workers Party (PKK) died in an aerial attack in Nineveh's district of Sinjar, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAV) bombed a vehicle carrying a group of PKK fighters in al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Sinjar.

At least three PKK members were killed in the attack, the source said.