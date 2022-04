Shafaq News/ Ten demonstrators were reportedly injured during clashes with law enforcement forces near al-Ahdab oilfield in Wasit, southern Iraq.

"A force led by a Brigadier-General attempted to disperse a group of demonstrators gathering near al-Ahdab oilfield, east of Wasit, to demand jobs," a source told Shafaq News Agency.

"At least ten demonstrators were injured in the clashes," the source said, "the force failed to disperse the group and withdrew from the site consequently."