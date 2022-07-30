Report

At least 60 injured in clashes between al-Sadr supporters and law enforcement-official 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T10:53:45+0000
Shafaq News/ At least 60 persons were injured in the confrontations between the law enforcement and the supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone to protest the nomination of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

According to a press release by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 27 injured persons were admitted to al-Yarmouk hospital on al-Karkh side of the capital; six of whom suffered severe injuries.

Al-Karama hospital received 25 persons with mild to moderate injuries. 

"Sheikh Zayed hospital in al-Rusafa received eight patients with injuries of varying severity," said the ministry.

