At least 60 injured in clashes between al-Sadr supporters and law enforcement-official 

Shafaq News/ At least 60 persons were injured in the confrontations between the law enforcement and the supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone to protest the nomination of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

According to a press release by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 27 injured persons were admitted to al-Yarmouk hospital on al-Karkh side of the capital; six of whom suffered severe injuries.

Al-Karama hospital received 25 persons with mild to moderate injuries.

"Sheikh Zayed hospital in al-Rusafa received eight patients with injuries of varying severity," said the ministry.