At least 14 people injured in al-Waziriyah's fire

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-06T19:11:59+0000

Shafaq News/ At least 14 people were injured in a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Al-Waziriyah area in Baghdad on Sunday, according to the Directorate of Civil Defense. All the injured are firefighters of the directorate, including its director Major General Kadhem Salman, who was at the scene of the fire, the director said in a press statement. The three-storey commercial building in which the fire broke out earlier today collapsed when the civil defense teams put it out, it added. It expected that the number of injured people is expected to rise as there are still missing people under the rubble.

