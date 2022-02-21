At an Iranian request, Qatar to mediate between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement; source

Shafaq News/ Qatar will engage mediation efforts between the rival Shiite parties, the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, a source revealed on Monday.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that the Qatari involvement was at a request from Tehran.

"Qatar is exerting pressure upon the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to dissuade him of proceeding with the national majority government without the Iranian-backed Coordination Framework," the source said.

The Qatari efforts come in conjunction with the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Qatari capital, Doha.

The commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, failed to persuade al-Sadr to reconcile with the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and Co.

Yesterday, a source revealed that an Arab country expressed interest in mediating between the Shiite rivals, the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, indicating it will act on addressing the contention between Muqtada al-Sadr and Nouri al-Maliki.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency, "in the next few days, an Arab country with good ties with Shiite parties in Iraq will mediate to resolve the ongoing dispute between the leader of the Sadrist movement and the head of the State of Law Coalition to merge them into a single bloc in a manner that accommodates for the political weight and the results of the parliamentary election."

The source refused to reveal the name of the state.

"The mediation aims to serve the mutual interests and defuse the crisis that might have a negative impact on everyone if it exacerbated," the source said.