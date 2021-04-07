Report

At a value of 2billion dinars, 42 pending projects in al-Diwaniyah, official revealed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T12:43:07+0000
At a value of 2billion dinars, 42 pending projects in al-Diwaniyah, official revealed

Shafaq News/ Al-Diwaniyah Investment Commission refuted the emerging reports accusing it of halting Al-Diwaniyah Olympic Stadium referral to investment, indicating that the Commission deliberated 42 projects from various sectors over the recent period.

 

Commission Rapporteur, Razzak shobar, told Shafaq News Agency that the Commission did not impede the referral of the stadium to investment, stressing, "the procedures fall within the authorities of al-Diwaniyah investment Commission."

 

Shobar revealed that 42 projects, estimated at 2 billion dinars, were referred for investment by the Commission recently, "the referrals included medical, residential, industrial, and agricultural projects."

