Asserting the viability of Iran's gas supply, al-Kadhimi: electricity is a priority

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T14:09:11+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Sunday said that electricity shall be a priority for the relevant government departments during summer, Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a meeting he headed with the officeholders of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to discuss the current status of the national power grid and solutions to the challenges facing it. According to an official readout, the Prime Minister said that a task force shall be formed from relevant ministries to provide the requirements of an optimal power service during summer. The Ministry's senior officers presented a detailed review of the status of the power grid, its needs, and its development. "The meeting laid emphasis on the need to resume the talks with the Iranian side to ensure a continuous gas supply to provide sustainable current during summer," the readout said.

