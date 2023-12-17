Assailants target polling centers with stun grenades in Sadr City, Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Sunday an attack with stun grenades (sound bombs) on polling centers in the Sadr City, east of the capital Baghdad, indicating the injury of a security personnel in the assault.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "a group of individuals riding motorcycles threw stun grenades in the early hours of dawn today at several polling centers in the Sadr City."

"One of the sound bombs caused an injury to a security personnel assigned to protect one of the polling centers," explaining that "security forces have intensified their presence and initiated an investigation into the incident to apprehend the perpetrators."