Asayish dismantles a huge ISIS network extending in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of Kurdistan dismantled a large ISIS network with tentacles extending to multiple governorates of the Region.

The Asayish tracked and apprehended 22 ISIS operatives in 22 separate security operations in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, Shemchemal, Sayyid Sadiq, and Bashdar.

The Asayish identified and detained a group of terrorists; most notably "Abu Ali al-Jamili", who served in the terrorist organization of ISIS as the "Wali of Fallujah". He was arrested upon his attempt to enter the region using a fake ID.

Among the other terrorists, there were "Bin Laden al-Kurdi", "Habib", "Abu Anas", "Dr. Al-Bukhari", "Abu Shhab", "Muhammad al-Kurdi", and "Anas al-Kurdi" who joined ISIS in 2020 via social media. Al-Kurdi used to train ISIS terrorists in "explosives manufacturing" and took part in several terrorist operations.

Upon investigation, the Internal Security Forces of al-Sulaymaniyah were able to trace a network of ISIS operatives plotting to conduct a series of terrorist operations.

After obtaining arrest warrants by the Asayish Investigative Magistrate, the Operation squads of the Asayish in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, west al-Sulaymaniyah, Raperin, and Sharazur embarked on a large-scale operation to arrest the 22 wanted terrorists. They already have organized themselves in sleeper cells.

The 22 arrestees confessed to attempting to establish ISIS sleeper cells in preparation for serial attacks in the region. They were trained on explosives manufacturing. Their plans included blasting many targets, abduction, assassinating security officers involved in ISIS combating, and destroying gravestones of Martyrs who perished in the ISIS war.

The Asayish said that the arrestees were taught the terrorist ideology on social media and used it to recruit people, promote their ideology, and expand their gangs.

The Asayish administration expressed gratitude to the Asayish officers who worked on the case in al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan, west al-Sulaymaniyah, Sharazur, and Raperin, and the people of Kurdistan Region for their support and cooperation, stressing that it will spare no effort to curb and abort any terrorist plots that might threat Kurdistan and its people.