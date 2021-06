Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) successfully defused two landmines in al-Raqqah countryside yesterday, Saturday.

According to a statement of the Asayish, the mine action squads identified two remotely controlled landmines in al-Sahl in al-Raqqah's Countryside.

The two landmines were defused and removed without complications, according to the statement.

In the same context, the Asayish defused another landmine in Gaberji in Menbej's Countryside yesterday too.