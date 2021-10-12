Asaib Ahl Haq: the election results are a conspiracy against the Al-Fateh and PMF

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the political bureau of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement in Karbala criticized the "circumventing" of the Popular mobilizations Forces. "The elections results were due to circumventing the PMF votes, and a clear targeting process for Al-Fateh Alliance in order not to allow it to take its real place in the Iraqi Parliament." The member of the Movement, Salem Al-Abadi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency. "PMF system is the main target of these results, and the proof for that, some statements before the elections from outside and inside Iraq called for dissolving and dispersing PMF by merging it with some other security agencies." He added. Al-Abadi criticized the Commission's "lack of credibility," describing the announcement of the results as "confusing." According to the preliminary results, the Al-Fateh Alliance, a prominent Shiite force, won 14 seats after 48 seats in the 2018 elections. The "Sadr bloc" still keeps the highest number of seats in Parliament with 73. The Alliance of Progress (Takadum), led by the Parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 41 seats. Former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki led the State of Law Coalition with 37 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 32 seats.

