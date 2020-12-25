Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: "we will listen to the voice of reason and wisdom"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-25T21:21:54+0000

Shafaq News / Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq announced that it decided to "listen to the voice of reason and wisdom", a few hours after Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi expressed his government's readiness for a "decisive confrontation" if necessary. The leader in the movement, Jawad Al-Talibawi, said in a tweet that any other attempt to offend Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and the resistance factions is "definitely an American attempt and will definitely fail." For his part, a member of the Asa'ib political bureau, Mahmoud al-Rubaie, said in a tweet, "there is no military presence of the Asa'ib members in Baghdad, and all that is published is either old videos or people we do not even know." Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, warned of putting Iraq into an "absurd adventure," stressing that his government is ready for what he called a "decisive confrontation," if necessary. Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet that Iraq's security is the government's responsibility, adding that they worked to restore the confidence of the people, the security services and the army in the state after the actions of outlaws shook it.

