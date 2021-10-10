Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Secretary-General: too early to talk about the new alliances
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-10T07:31:49+0000
Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the "Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq" Movement, Qais al-Khazali, ruled out on Sunday the possibility of having the same alliances among Shiite political forces for forming the next federal government.
"it is too early to talk about the alliances…there is no tendency to have two axes and two fronts, such as Bina (Construction) and Islah (Reform) coalitions, as happened after the 2018 elections," Al-Khazali said in an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency.
He added, "the main issue now is to unify the vision, overcoming the differences, agreeing on principles and common interests, and choosing the characteristics of the next prime minister, so that we do not fall into the problem of personalizing this position."
Al-Khazali considered the problems now in Iraq to be economical, and "this needs a prime minister who has an economic mentality and vision, in addition to having a majority in parliament that dares to own the sovereign decision, prioritizing Iraq's interest over personal interest and avoiding external pressures."