Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq on awarding a traffic contract to a Saudi company: very dangerous issue

Shafaq News/ The Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary group, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, expressed discontent with Iraq's Ministry of Interior awarding a contract to a Saudi company to organize the country's traffic data.

Hasan Salem, MP of the Sadiqoun parliamentary bloc that represents the Shiite group in the Parliament, ascribed the contract as a "very dangerous issue."

In a press conference held earlier today, Sunday, Salem said that Iraq does not need a Saudi company to provide this service, given that the National Project System is capable of addressing the current needs.

"Contracting with a Saudi company is a betrayal of the country and an indifference of the government," as he put it.