Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement criticizes al-Sadr's decision to boycott the elections

Shafaq News/ Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement stressed today the need to hold the parliamentary elections on their scheduled date next October, a few hours after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, decided to boycott the elections.

Saad Al-Saadi, a member of the political bureau of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, told Shafaq News agency that holding the parliamentary elections is one of the Iraqi government's priorities.

He added, "Holding the elections on time is the demonstrators and the religious authority's demand, to restore the Iraqi people's confidence and solve the economic and security crises.

"We insist on holding the elections on time", he said.

Al-Sadr said during his announcement, "What is happening in Iraq is a plan to humiliate the people."

The Sairoon bloc, led by al-Sadr, won the parliamentary elections in 2018, with 54 seats.

Al-Sadr had announced that his "Sadr bloc" would seek to head the next government.

However, after the boycott decision, the political body of the Sadrist movement informed Shafaq News Agency, "all the candidates of the Sadrist bloc in Baghdad and the other governorates were told to withdraw from the election race.