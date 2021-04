Shafaq News / The military spokesman of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Jawad Al-Talibawi tested positive for Covid-19.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Talibawi’s health condition is stable.

Earlier today, Adnan Al-Asadi, a leader in the State of Law coalition allied with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, died today, Thursday, due to complications from Covid-19.

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment recorded 1010304 infected cases.