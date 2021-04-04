Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq files a defamation lawsuit against a Minister

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T15:40:49+0000

Shafaq News/ Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq filed today, Sunday, a lawsuit against the Minister of culture, Hasan Nadhem, the head of the state board of Antiquities and Heritage, Laith Majid, the Director-General of the administrative, legal, and Financial Directorate, Mohsen Sadkhan. According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the head of the Iraqi faction, Muhammad Abbas Jawad, filed a defamation lawsuit against the three defendants mentioned above at the investigative court of Integrity cases. The document demanded the court to take the necessary legal measures against the defendants.

