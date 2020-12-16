Report

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq clarifies about its representative in Iran

Date: 2020-12-16T19:38:59+0000
Shafaq News / Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement commented today, Wednesday, on an attempt to assassinate its representative in Iran.

Saad Al-Saadi, A leader in the movement, told Shafaq News Agency, “Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq does not have any representative in Iran, and the person who were poisoned does not even belong to the movement."

Al-Saadi added, "This news aim to distort public opinion."

Earlier, reports said, “A representative of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, the cleric, Jaber Rajabi, was poisoned by unidentified persons in Tehran.

The reports added that, “elevated levels of arsenic in his body were found.”

