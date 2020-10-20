Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq clarifies about Balad Massacre

Shafaq News / the leader of Asa'ib Qais Khazali denied any involvement in Balad massacre demanding full and unconditional cooperation with the security authorities. The spokesman for "Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq", Jawad Al-Talibawi said on Tuesday

Al-Talibawi declared in statement “ISIS gangs may be responsible for the massacre, and we are awaiting the authorities to reveal the details and circumstances.”

Balad’s massacre in Saladin governorate on Saturday resulted in eight people were shot dead, while the fate of four others remained unknown.

Political and human rights parties accused Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq after one of its fighters were killed in the same area.



