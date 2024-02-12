Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq bloc lodge complaint against Bajillan with Iraqi Judiciary

Shafaq News / In response to a complaint made by Uday Awwad, a deputy from the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq bloc, the Iraqi judiciary issued, on Monday, an arrest warrant for Imad Bajillan, a political analyst strongly linked with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

"The warrant was issued against Bajillan following a lawsuit accusing him of insulting the Iraqi Parliament, filed by MP Awwad, under Article 266 of the Iraqi Penal Code," according to a document released by the Appeals Court of Baghdad/Al-Karkh.

The paper states that Bajillan has been summoned to appear before the Third Karkh Investigative Court due to allegations made against him.