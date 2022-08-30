Report

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq accuses a "deviant" Sadrist group of burning its office near Baqubah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T13:27:46+0000
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq accuses a "deviant" Sadrist group of burning its office near Baqubah

Shafaq News/ The Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement accused a "corrupt group" of the Sadrist movement supporters of burning its office in Khan Bani Saad near Diyala's capital city, Baqubah.

An official statement by the paramilitary military group affiliated with the Coordination Framework said that the assailants did not comply with the instructions of their leader, Muqtada al-Sadr.

"The office is committed to serving the poor people... It does contain a single bullet," the statement said, "they torched the building and opened fire on the employees and their cars under the eyes of the security forces."

The movement thanked the tribal figures who eased the tension, stressing that it will take the necessary legal measures against the perpetrators.

