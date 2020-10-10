Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq: Sinjar agreement is an electoral push

Shafaq News / Qais Khazali, The leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq described, on Saturday, the Sinjar agreement as a "compliment”, considering that PMF (Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi) participating in liberating the district from ISIS.

ISIS occupied Sinjar district in 2014 and killed Kurdish Yezidi population, then the Peshmerga supported by the US-led coalition liberated it.

Khazali said in a statement, "The recent agreement in Sinjar, which included the removal of PMF, has an electoral aim while Yazidis continue suffering."

He called on the national forces to "take a serious and honest of this agreement."

The Iraqi army, backed by the PMF, had invaded Sinjar and other disputed areas due to 2017 that mount tensions between Erbil and Baghdad.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one by the federal government, and the second is the elected government worked from Duhok governorate.

The anti-Ankara PKK is also in Sinjar and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a PMF faction.

Despite the Turkish attacks that displaced thousands of Yazidis, PKK fighters refused to leave the district.

The Iraqi government announced on Friday that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar, according to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s spokesperson, Ahmed Mulla Talal.

Several parties welcomed the agreement between the federal government and the Regional Government including Jordan and the United Nations.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the district and the full return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.