Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement: the Coordination Framework might meet Al-Sadr within days

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-07T18:51:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement confirmed that there is no specific date for the upcoming meeting between the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the leader of the Sadrist Movement at Muqtada al-Sadr's residence in Najaf.

A member of the Movement's political bureau, Saad Al-Saadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "There is no specific date for the Framework leaders to visit the leader of the Sadrist movement, and the visit may be within the next few days."

He added, "all the leaders of the Coordination Framework will participate in the meeting of Al-Hanana, and none of the parties has a problem with Al-Sadr," noting that "the Baghdad meeting was friendly."

Earlier, the leader of the Victory (Al-Nasr) Coalition, Falah Al-Khafaji, told our Agency, "The Al-Hanana meeting aims to form joint committees between the Framework and the Sadrist to expedite the resolution of differences and outstanding problems in political and electoral issues, and for dialogues and negotiations to form the next government."

The coordination framework includes the majority of Shiite forces, except the Sadrist Movement, which is the "Al-Fateh" alliance, the "state forces," the "state of law," the "national approach," and the "national contract."

