Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement: The Federal Court's action seems contradictory

Date: 2021-12-27T17:00:35+0000

Shafaq News/ Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement commented on the Federal Supreme Court approval of the results of the elections, noting that the Court was subjected to internal and external pressures. The Movement said, "We regret the issuance of the Federal Court's decision to dismiss the appeals demanding to annul the election results despite the legal and technical evidence." In a statement, it added, "The Federal Court's action seemed contradictory, as it accepted the case, but after three sessions, it rejects it. We confirmed that the Federal Court was subjected to internal and external pressures." "This decision indicated that there were violations that accompanied the electoral process through the Federal Court's recommendation to adopt the manual counting mechanism in the upcoming elections and not to rely on electronic counting for the possibility of manipulation." Earlier, Iraq's Supreme Court rejected the complaint lodged by the head of al-Fatah, Hadi al-Ameri, to dispute October's election results, a court ruling read by the Court's chairman, Jassim Mohammed, said. The Court called on the Iraqi Parliament to amend the law and adopt hand counting and tallying exclusively. "The Federal Court decided to dismiss the complaint of the plaintiffs Hasan Farhan Abdallah -al-Ameri- and Mohammad Jasim, charge them with the expenses and fees, and dismiss their request to issue a preliminary decision to halt the ratification of the final results of the election." On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections that were held on October 10. By taking this decision, the Federal Court resolved a three-month controversy over the election results, which were rejected by some blocs, including the Shiite Coordination Framework that escalated its position by protesting for more than two months in front of the gates of the Highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats. Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

