Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq calls for a firm stance over the Dinar devaluation

Shafaq News / Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq party called on Sunday the political forces and citizens to take a firm stance over the Dinar devaluation.

Al-Khazali said in a tweet, “the government and many political forces claimed to fighting corruption, and at the time they turned a blind eye to the Central Bank, Faw Port and mobile phone companies what obviously represent large-scale theft.”

He also warned that "the economic situation is returning to be catastrophic and will affect the whole country."

Khazali called on all national forces and personals to take a firm position and not just issuing statements without practical steps. He also called on the people to express their rejection of what is happening.

Iraq’s central bank increased the sale price of U.S. dollars to banks and currency exchanges to 1,460 dinars, from 1,182 dinars, seeking to compensate for a decline in oil revenue due to low crude prices, the bank said on Saturday.

The central bank of Iraq said the key reason behind the dinar’s devaluation was to close the gap of widened 2021 budget inflation after a collapse in global oil prices, a major source of Iraq’s financial resources.