Asa'ib Ahl Ahl-Haq gunmen deployed in Baghdad after the arrest of a "senior leader" in the faction

Date: 2020-12-25T19:42:57+0000

Shafaq News / A security source reported that Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq members were deployed in Baghdad, due to the arrest of one of its senior leaders on charges of terrorism. The source told Shafaq News agency that the leader of Asa'ib had confessions to his involvement in terrorism-related crimes, pointing out that the deployment came to pressure the release of the detainee but was rejected by the relevant authorities. The calm has returned to the capital's streets again after the withdrawal of Asa'ib militants, the source noted. For his part, a source in the Al-Asa'ib told Shafaq News Agency that his faction had given Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi until five in the morning to release the detained leader, "the arrested leader pushed the owners of private banks and commercial companies to demonstrate in front of the Central Bank against raising the dollar rate against the Iraqi dinar."

