Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

As long as it does not jeopardize the Shiite component's rights, al-Hakim says he is in

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-04T11:08:39+0000
As long as it does not jeopardize the Shiite component's rights, al-Hakim says he is in

Shafaq News/ The head of the National State Forces Coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, on Friday said that he approves forming a "National Majority Government" as long as it does not jeopardize the rights "largest component in Iraq", in reference to the Shiite.

Al-Hakim said in a public speech in Najaf earlier today, Friday, "a national majority, whether broadly or narrowly representing, is useless if it does not discharge a successful services government that sets realistic goals within a realistic timeframe."

"If a narrowly-representing government can promote such thing without jeopardizing the rights of the largest component, let it be," he added, "if a broadly-representing government can endorse the course of the much-needed services government, it is welcome

related

Al-Hakim supports the international observation in conditions

Date: 2021-02-09 19:29:35
Al-Hakim supports the international observation in conditions

Al-Hakim: we are committed to the Federal Court's ruling

Date: 2021-12-27 12:41:46
Al-Hakim: we are committed to the Federal Court's ruling

Masrour Barzani to al-Hakim: We want a radical solution to Baghdad-Erbil differences

Date: 2021-02-21 11:01:42
Masrour Barzani to al-Hakim: We want a radical solution to Baghdad-Erbil differences

Al-Hakim supports the participation of the Iraqi community abroad in the elections

Date: 2021-03-25 07:40:00
Al-Hakim supports the participation of the Iraqi community abroad in the elections

Al-Hakim Coalition: Armed mafias holding sway on state-owned areas

Date: 2020-08-11 12:39:24
Al-Hakim Coalition: Armed mafias holding sway on state-owned areas

Al-Halboosi and al-Hakim urging al-Sadr to renounce his decision on withdrawing from elections

Date: 2021-07-16 12:30:29
Al-Halboosi and al-Hakim urging al-Sadr to renounce his decision on withdrawing from elections

Al-Hakim to support Baghdad-Erbil agreement under on conditions

Date: 2020-08-17 08:11:06
Al-Hakim to support Baghdad-Erbil agreement under on conditions

Al-Hakim announces the formation of a new alliance

Date: 2021-08-31 20:55:44
Al-Hakim announces the formation of a new alliance