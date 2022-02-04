As long as it does not jeopardize the Shiite component's rights, al-Hakim says he is in

Shafaq News/ The head of the National State Forces Coalition, Ammar al-Hakim, on Friday said that he approves forming a "National Majority Government" as long as it does not jeopardize the rights "largest component in Iraq", in reference to the Shiite.

Al-Hakim said in a public speech in Najaf earlier today, Friday, "a national majority, whether broadly or narrowly representing, is useless if it does not discharge a successful services government that sets realistic goals within a realistic timeframe."

"If a narrowly-representing government can promote such thing without jeopardizing the rights of the largest component, let it be," he added, "if a broadly-representing government can endorse the course of the much-needed services government, it is welcome