Arshad al-Salehi bows out his role as head of the Turkmen Front

Date: 2021-03-28T13:13:30+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Turkmen Front announced making a major shuffle in the party's administrative hierarchy with the incumbent head of the Front, Arshad al-Salehi, stepping aside from his position.

The Executive Commission of the Front said in a press release today, Sunday, that it introduced administrative changes at multiple leading positions in the Front after extensive talks. 

The changes included:

First: Arshad al-Salehi devotes himself to political work and conducting negotiations with other Iraqi components on behalf of the Turkmen component before, during, and after the forthcoming legislative elections. 

Second: The Deputy Head of the Turkmen Front, Hasan Toran, performs the functions of the Head of the Front. 

Third: The Commission assigned Haidar Bayraqdar to the position of the co-deputy chair of the Front in lieu of Haidar Qassab. 

Fourth: Haitham Hashem Mohtaroglu replaces Hasan Toran as a co-deputy chair of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

