Arresting ISIS member, dismantling explosive devices, Statement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-10T08:14:16+0000
Shafaq News / A terrorist was arrested in Nineveh for providing food and logistical supplies to ISIS hostiles, the Military Intelligence Directorate said on Wednesday.

The Directorate announced in a statement today, that a joint force of Military Intelligence and the Infantry Brigade had arrested one ISIS member in the Karaj area, Makhmur district, Nineveh.

In a second statement, the Directorate said "two rocket launchers were seized, and two explosive devices were dismantled by the engineering team in the Abu Dalaya area in the western desert of Haditha district in Al-Anbar."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

