Arrest warrants against two high-ranked officials in Garmyan

Shafaq News/ Judiciary in Garmyan administration issued on Tuesday arrest warrants against two high-ranked officials in the administration, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The sources told Shafaq News agency, "Quarto Court of Garmyan Appeals Court had issued two arrest warrants against the director of Parviz Khan border-crossing (with Iran) Ali Tawfiq, and the director of Garmyan customs, Hussein Ahmed."

The source added, "the warrants were issued against the background of customs violations, at the request of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Finance Ministry."

The sources indicated that the officials had not been arrested yet, without further details.