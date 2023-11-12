Arrest of election propaganda saboteur in Wasit

Shafaq News / A security source in Wasit province reported on Sunday the arrest of a new individual whose mission was to tear down election posters in the province.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that a security force apprehended an individual under the age of twenty, after tearing down several election posters in the city of Kut, the center of Wasit province."

This incident marks the second within less than a week, as security forces arrested two individuals on November 7th, accusing them of tearing down election posters.

These measures come in the context of strict directives issued by the Iraqi Judiciary Council to hold accountable those who sabotage election propaganda in the provinces. Additionally, the local government of Wasit, specifically Kut Municipality and public municipalities, has been instructed to file legal cases against candidates who spread their propaganda on bridges, public squares, and government premises.