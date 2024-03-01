Arrest made in murder case at Maridi Market, Baghdad

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Nineveh Police Directorate announced the apprehension of a suspect involved in a homicide that transpired last month at Maridi Market in the capital, Baghdad.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate, a collaborative effort by Nineveh Police led to the arrest of an individual implicated in the fatal shooting incident at Maridi Market in Baghdad. The arrest unfolded through a meticulously planned operation at the southern entrance of Mosul, specifically within Al-Sumoud neighborhood.

The apprehended suspect, identified as S. A. A. S., was wanted in connection with the murder case at Maridi Market. A warrant for his arrest was issued pursuant to Article 405 of the Iraqi Penal Code by the investigative court in al-Sadr City.

An earlier report from February 25th revealed that gunfire erupted in Maridi Market, situated in the eastern district of al-Sadr City, Baghdad.

The incident, witnessed by bystanders, resulted in the fatality of one individual. Following the altercation, a group involved in the altercation fled the scene after absconding with a civilian motorcycle and firearms.

Initial investigations indicated that the victim was a relative of the assailant.

The perpetrator, identified as a member of facility protection, engaged in a dispute over a clothing shop, leading to the deadly confrontation.

Law enforcement swiftly cordoned off the crime scene, apprehended the assailant, and placed him in custody.

Subsequently, the Baghdad Police announced the apprehension of individuals involved in the armed altercation at Maridi Market, resulting in the demise of one of the armed participants.