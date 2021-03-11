Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces spokesman announced, on Thursday, that the Counter-Terrorism Service thwarted ISIS plans to target the Governorates of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar.

During the operation, the Service arrested two ISIS members who were planning to plant explosive devices in a popular market in Fallujah district, and seized explosive devices and rockets. Major Gen. Yahya Rasool said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rasool indicated that the counter-Terrorism forces had arrested an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk Governorate, who was planning to plant an explosive device targeting military units.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate said in a statement that Samarra Operations Command arrested an ISIS member in Yathrib district of Balad in Saladin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.