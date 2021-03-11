Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-11T17:55:24+0000
Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces spokesman announced, on Thursday, that the Counter-Terrorism Service thwarted ISIS plans to target the Governorates of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar.

During the operation, the Service arrested two ISIS members who were planning to plant explosive devices in a popular market in Fallujah district, and seized explosive devices and rockets. Major Gen. Yahya Rasool said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rasool indicated that the counter-Terrorism forces had arrested an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk Governorate, who was planning to plant an explosive device targeting military units.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate said in a statement that Samarra Operations Command arrested an ISIS member in Yathrib district of Balad in Saladin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

related

Security information cell reveals details of Baiji attack

Date: 2019-12-22 09:59:06
Security information cell reveals details of Baiji attack

Iraqi air shelling cause ISIS casualties near Kirkuk

Date: 2020-04-14 14:31:51
Iraqi air shelling cause ISIS casualties near Kirkuk

"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Date: 2020-09-04 17:49:52
"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Planned ISIS attacks target three governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-05 09:22:59
Planned ISIS attacks target three governorates in Iraq

ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-13 09:45:27
ISIS terrorists who committed a massacre in a hospital arrested in Baghdad

25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

Date: 2019-10-30 11:55:35
25 million dollars reward for the person of information that killed al-Baghdadi

International coalition aircraft attack ISIS sites southeast of Mosul

Date: 2020-03-08 11:10:25
International coalition aircraft attack ISIS sites southeast of Mosul

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-25 18:57:32
Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin