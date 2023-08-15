Arrest and summons orders against senior officials in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission unveiled on Tuesday the comprehensive list of arrest and summons orders that were issued and executed against high-ranking officials and their associates during the past month of July.

In a statement, the Investigations Department of the Commission reported that judicial authorities issued a total of (54) arrest and summons orders, stemming from cases investigated by the Directorate of Investigations of the Commission in Baghdad and the provinces. These orders were subsequently referred to the judiciary.

It was clarified that among these orders, (51) individuals holding high-ranking positions were subject to measures spanning the period from January 1 to July 31, 2023. This comprised (6) arrest orders and (48) summons orders.

The department further elaborated that the list of orders encompassed two former ministers, (6) former deputy ministers, two current deputy ministers, (4) former deputy ministers, one former minister's deputy, as well as a former governor and (3) ex-governors. Additionally, the orders involved (12) current directors-general, (11) former directors-general, (5) ex-directors-general, and (4) members of a provincial council.