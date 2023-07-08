"Army of Justice" Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack in Zahedan, Iran

Shafaq News/ The armed group known as Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, has claimed responsibility for the attack this morning in Zahedan, Iran, resulting in the deaths of two Iranian Internal Security Forces members.

The group stated that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the liquidation of all its attackers.

In response to the incident, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard issued a statement confirming that a "terrorist team consisting of four individuals attempted to storm Police Station No. 16 in Zahedan," located in the Sunni Musalla prayer hall.

The statement from the Revolutionary Guard commended the heroic resistance of the police officers, who successfully thwarted the blind terrorist act by eliminating all the attackers.

The public prosecutor of Zahedan verified the deaths of two members of the internal security forces during the clash with the gunmen. He assured the public that the situation is currently under the control of the security forces and law enforcement agencies.

Jaish al-Adl, also known as the Army of Justice, is a Salafi Islamist militant organization primarily operating in southeastern Iran, with a significant concentration of Sunni Baluchis and a porous border with Pakistan.

The group was established in 2012 by former members of Jundallah, a Sunni extremist militant group.

Jaish al-Adl is responsible for several attacks against civilians and military personnel in Iran and claims to be a separatist group fighting for the independence of Sistan and Baluchistan Province and advocating for greater rights for the Baluch people.

Iran believes that the group is connected to Al-Qaeda and maintains ties with Ansar Al-Furqan, another Iranian Baloch Sunni armed group operating within Iran.

In February 2019, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 27 troops in Iran's restive southeast.

In October 2022, the group declared in a video that taking up arms against the Iranian regime is permissible and that it is preparing to launch further attacks.