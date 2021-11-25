Army leads a large-scale security operation in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Diyala Operations Command launched on Thursday a large-scale security operation Quri Chay to pursue ISIS operatives sheltering there and clear the area from war remnants and explosives.

The command said in a statement issued earlier today that a force from the First Infantry Division, annexed by a force from the 1st brigade's commandos, marched through Qura Chay from two axes under the auspices of the Diyala Operations Commander, Major-General Raad Mahmoud Abed.

It is noteworthy that ISIS operatives continue to wage terrorist operations against civilians and security forces in the eastern and northern territories of Diyala.