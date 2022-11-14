Army-Peshmerga joint brigades will see the light after the 2023 budget approval: source

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army's joint brigades with Kurdistan's Peshmerga forces will proceed with its mission in the security gaps between their respective territories as soon as the 2023 federal budget gets approved, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Chief-of-Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Major-General Issa Ozair, convened a key meeting with the Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command to finalize the agreement that will see two "Joint Coordination Brigades" start their mission soon.

The source said that the two brigades, including the Peshmerga's 20th brigade that was officially enrolled in the ranks of the federal Ministry of Defense, will be enlisted on the government's payroll in the 2023 budget.

"The two brigades will be fielded as soon as the budget receives a thumbs up. The Joint Operations Command has prepared the necessary funding for training, armament, and logistics," he said.

"The brigades are slated to see the light very soon," the source concluded.