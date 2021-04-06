Armenians to apply for passports in embassies abroad, Agency

Shafaq News / Armenian media reported, on Tuesday, that the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed a draft proposal that allows Armenians to receive passports through its embassies consulates in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

“this program which is launched by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took into account the tensions in the three countries, which may be difficult for Armenians to traveling to Armenia to recieve passports. " ParARMENIAN quoted the Ministry as saying.

Armenians in the Middle East are mostly concentrated in Iran, Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Jordan and Jerusalem, although well-established communities exist in Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and other countries of the area including, of course, Armenia itself.