Armed tribal parade in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T12:13:33+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source in Shatra district in Dhi Qar governorate, reported on Wednesday that an armed tribal parade was held near the judiciary building calling for releasing of “sheikh". The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Hatim clans is holding an armed parade in front of Shatra district judiciary due to the arrest of a sheikh.” The source explained, "The arrest warrant was issued against the sheikh in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, for having committed a murder crime against a citizen in Al-Nasr District." The source confirmed the sheikh has not been released yet. He pointed out, "The security forces are ready to repel any attack to preserve the prestige of the state.”

