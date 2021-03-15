Armed men storm a police station in Maysan and release a detainee by force

Shafaq News / armed men in military uniform managed to release -by force- a detainee in a police station in Maysan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "armed men in military uniforms, riding Four four-wheel drive, stormed the police station and took out the detainee without any confrontation with the center's officers."

He added that the detainee is accused of drug trafficking and was pending trial today.

However, the source indicated that the detainee and the gunmen who released him belong to an influential political party in Maysan.