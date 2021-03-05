Armed men involved in shooting at the police arrested in Maysan

Shafaq News / A source in Maysan stated today that the security forces had arrested a group of armed men involved in a shooting at a police station in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the arrested were referred to the competent authorities to complete the investigation."

A member of the al-Mashrah district council, Maysan governorate, Hashem Shnishel, told Shafaq News Agency, yesterday, Thursday, "in a funeral in the district, the police attempted to prevent some shooting in the air. However, they were prevented from performing their duty. They left back to their headquarters consequently."

He explained, "After their return, gunmen on three motorcycles shot live ammunition at the police station and clashed with the police, then fled to an unknown destination."