Armed men attack an election candidate in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T19:34:06+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that armed men opened fire on a candidate for the elections in Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the candidate was Sudair Al-Khafaji, while he was passing in Karrada, in Baghdad. He added that Al-Khafaji is safe and only his vehicle was damaged before the attackers fled. Al-Khafaji is a candidate for al-Wafa movement, led by Adnan Al-Zorfi.

