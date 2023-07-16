Armed intruder storms official department, leaving official injured

Shafaq News / An armed assailant forcefully breached the premises of a government department in southern Iraq on Sunday, according to a senior security source.

The incident unfolded when the perpetrator, whose identity remains unknown, targeted the Water Department in the district of Sayyid Dakhil, located east of the provincial capital of Nasiriyah.

Speaking exclusively to Shafaq News Agency, the source revealed that the armed intruder inflicted a gunshot wound upon the Director of the Water Department, Engineer Ahmad Shanawa, striking him in the leg, before managing to flee the scene.

Elaborating on the motive behind the attack, the source stated that it stemmed from a prior dispute between the assailant and the Water Department Director, which had escalated on the preceding Thursday. Despite efforts to mediate and reconcile the feuding parties in the past two days, the situation remained unresolved.