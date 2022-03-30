Armed groups use new ways to attack the US-led Coalition convoys

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Iraqi military commander revealed that armed groups are following a new method to target convoys carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition while passing through the southern governorates.

"The armed groups were adopting a classic plan in targeting the Global Coalition, which is to plant explosive devices on both sides of the international highway from the farthest of Basra to Baghdad." The Commander told Shafaq News Agency.

"The new tactic is to target the convoy directly by throwing the explosive device from a vehicle, or planting the device inside the convoy, whether in Baghdad or Basra."

The Iraqi authorities issued several warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

No faction claimed responsibility.