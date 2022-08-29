Armed groups loyal to al-Sadr deployed near the Green Zone-source 

Shafaq News/ Fighters from Saraya al-Salam (Peace Companies), a paramilitary group affiliated with the Sadrist movement, have been deployed in the vicinity of the Green Zone as tension simmers inside Baghdad's ultra-secure area, a security source revealed on Monday.

Gunfire rang out in the Green Zone, and security forces launched tear gas canisters to disperse al-Sadr supporters converging on the area. At least two people were killed and 19 wounded, police and medical workers said.

"The deployment of Saraya al-Salam troops in the areas adjacent to the Green Zone aims to protect the protestors as some have been killed or injured by unknown shooters," the source said.

Earlier today, the powerful Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced he is quitting political life for good and closing his political offices in a move that could further inflame tensions in the country.

Al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting with senior security commanders afternoon, urging the protestors to evacuate the Green Zone and security forces to show self-restraint.